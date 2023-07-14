(WFRV)- Flowers can make anyone’s day, but when you go to the store the bouquets are already made. Why can’t you make your own?

At Barnwood Farms you can. They have many flower options ready to be chosen by you. You can pick flowers straight from the ground. Just walk into the store and ask for the snippers. They will give it to you with a jar so you can choose the plants you want.

If you don’t want to cut your own flowers, Barnwood Farms has amazing pre-cut options that are sure to please.

Barnwood Farms is located at E290 Johnson Road in Waupaca. The Storefront is located at N2745 County Road QQ in Waupaca.

For more information head to barnwoodfarmswaupaca.com.