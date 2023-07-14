(WFRV)- Have you ever had wine that was made in the water? BZ Consortium can help you with this divine wine option.

The wines selected for this journey are among the world’s finest even before entering. Each bottle is equipped with a special composite cork and sealed with two layers of wax to make sure nothing gets into the bottle while underwater.

While under the water, the aging process is intensified and accelerated under tremendous pressure. This makes the wine taste older than it is. The waves also play a factor by moving the bottles so the wine remains constant.

