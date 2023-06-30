(WFRV)- The 4th of July is coming up, and Manitowoc is prepared with fun activities for Independence Day and after.

On July 4th, the Independence Day Parade will rummage its way through Manitowoc from Courthouse Pub to the Yacht Club starting at 10 a.m.

After you enjoyed the parade head down to the YMCA. They will be having Vendors, Food trucks, and kids activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival will head to Manitowoc for an exciting 3-day event. You can take part in competitions and look at beautiful sculptures made out of sand. This event will take place from July 14th through the 16th.

For more information had to visitmanitowoc.com.