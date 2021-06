(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues Our Town Manitowoc, we look at one of the largest employers there and as they continue to grow, they are hiring for multiple positions.

Manitowoc Tool specializes in metal stamping and fabrication for some familiar industries like lawn and garden, and recreational vehicles.

Manitowoc Tool has upped their starting wage to $17.00/hr and upped the second and third shift by $2.00/hr and $3.50/hr for the weekend shifts.

To apply, head to mantoolmfg.com.