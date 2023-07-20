(WFRV)- As the dairy state we are known for our cheese. Emmi Roth has been making high-quality cheese since 1989.

Their award-winning cheese shows their passion for their craft, and they are looking to grow their team.

They don’t just make the best cheese, they also help the environment along the way. The company aims to positively influence the cheese industry by balancing economic, social, and ecological aspects while stepping up its sustainable practices within and beyond operations.

Emmi Roth is located at 124 East Bronson Road in Seymour. You can also give them a call at (920) 833-2900.

For more information head to emmiroth.com.