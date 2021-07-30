Nettle Hill releases new album, Set Fire to a Perfect Story out today

(WFRV) – Popular Trio Nettle Hill performed live at Local 5 Live’s Our Town Brown County. They just released a new album, Set Fire to a Perfect Story.

You can see them live at the upcoming shows this summer:

Upcoming shows – 

Aug. 1st – Valders Picnic, Valders Memorial Park
Aug. 6th – LedgeStone Vineyards, Greenleaf
Aug. 7th – TJ’s Bar & Grill, Manitowoc 
Aug. 12th – Kellnersville Bar & Banquet, Kellnersville 
Aug. 14th – Roger Street Days, Two Rivers
Aug. 19th Brown County Fair, De Pere
Aug. 21st – MetroJam, Manitowoc
Aug. 22nd – Grow it Forward Fundraising Event, Courthouse Pub, Manitowoc 
Sept. 11th – Moore’s Irish Pub, Manitowoc 

Stay up to date with the latest from Nettle Hill on their Facebook page and at nettlehillband.com.

