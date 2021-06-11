Oconto County, Wisconsin: ‘Escape to Fun’ in this top tourist destination

(WFRV) – Oconto is a community that is part of a thriving tourism industry where you can “Escape to Fun”.

Sammy Boucher from Oconto County Economic Development spoke with Local 5 Live about some of the fun things happening this summer.

City of Oconto Rummage Sales
June 10 – June 13

Jim Counter LIVE @ Primal Eats
June 11 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Copperfest
June 11 – June 13

Arrowhead Saloon 2021 Summer Band Schedule
June 12 @ 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Oconto County Breakfast on the Farm
June 13 @ 7:00 am – 1:00 pm

Craft Show
June 13 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Oconto Falls Flea Market
June 13 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Live Music at the Garage
June 13

Tunes on Tuesday
June 15 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

For details on these events and more, head to ocontocounty.org.

