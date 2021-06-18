On Deck Clothing Company in Fish Creek talks latest fashion trends

(WFRV) – Whether you’re headed out on the water, walking the town, or meeting friends for dinner, you’ll be on trend thanks to On Deck Clothing Company.

Mert Larsen brought some models along to Local 5 Live’s Our Town Door County to give some outfit inspirations to keep you looking your best this summer and all year long.  

Shop at On Deck Clothing Company:

4168 Main Street
Fish Creek, WI 54212

10635 North Bay Shore Drive
Sister Bay, WI 54234
(In the Village Exchange Building )

265 North 3rd Avenue
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(Corner of 3rd & Jefferson Street)

Outlet Store info:

Lower level, On Deck Clothing Store

265 North 3rd Avenue
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(Corner of 3rd & Jefferson Street)

You can also shop online at ondeckclothing.com.

