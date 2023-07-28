(WFRV)- Exploring can be challenging. Especially with the wrong equipment. Bay Shore Outfitters can help you.

They have a wide selection of clothing, camping gear, backpacks, and more. With a wide selection, Bay Shore Outfitters has you covered from head to toe.

They also have rentals if you need equipment. Enjoy the water with swan paddle boats, stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, and more.

Stop by Bay Shore Outfitters in Algoma at 219 State Street. You can also visit their Sturgeon Bay and Sister Bay stores as well.

For more information head to bayshoreoutfitters.com.