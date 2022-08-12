(WFRV) – ‘Meet me in the garage’ is a phrase that dates back to the first location of Ahnapee Brewery.

It’s also the spot for Our Town Algoma as Nick and his team at Ahnapee hosted our live show today.

Nick gives viewers a closer look at the newest location of this popular brewery, plus what’s on tap.

This weekend is a great time to stop by the garage. There’s two locations for Ahnapee Brewery:

202 Clark Street, Algoma

1824 Parkfield Court, Suamico

To look at the menu and more, visit ahnapeebrewery.com.