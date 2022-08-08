(WFRV) – It’s our final week of the summer series Our Town and this week we put a spotlight on the community of Algoma.

We show viewers a place where you’ll want to ‘head to the garage’. There’s a new location for Ahnapee Brewery in Algoma that offers more space and a lake view where you can sip on the same great beer they’ve always brewed and try some new ones in the mix.

This weekend is Shanty Days in Algoma, a great time to stop by the garage. There’s two locations for Ahnapee Brewery:

202 Clark Street, Algoma

1824 Parkfield Court, Suamico

To look at the menu and more, visit ahnapeebrewery.com.