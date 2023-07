(WFRV)- Millie’s Pub and Grub is your one-stop shop for great food and drinks. They have a wide selection of burgers, wraps, soups, appetizers, and more.

Millie’s Pub and Grub has daily specials. Friday is a Fish Fry where they typically sell cod. Enjoy all the great food that they have to offer.

You will find Millie’s Pub and Grub at 518 Fourth Street in Algoma.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Millie’s Pub and Grub.