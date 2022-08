(WFRV) – If living in Kewaunee County sounds good to you, a family-oriented company is hiring.

Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into N.E.W. Plastics where they make BPA-Free, safe for food and drink bottles and they were the first to make plastic lumber out of recycled products showing that sustainability is an important platform from the beginning.

N.E.W. Plastics is located at 112 4th Street in Luxemburg. See more on the company including employment opportunities at newplasticscorp.com.