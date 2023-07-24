(WFRV)- Bloody Marys is a stable in Wisconsin. With normal toppings being a pickle or a celery stick. Smashed On The Rocks takes that up to a new level.

Their Bloody Mary is loaded with a donut, waffles, corn, and even a burger slider. With so many options, it is no wonder Smashed On The Rocks has won awards for their Bloody Marys.

Getting hungry? No Problem, as they offer a wide array of food options that will satisfy your hungry stomach.

Smashed On The Rocks is located at 70 church street in Algoma.

For more information head to Facebook and search for Smashed On The Rocks Saloon.