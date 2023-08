(WFRV)- One of Door County’s newest wineries is the host site for our live show on Friday.

At Lake Fire Winery, you will find gorgeous water views, a pet-friendly patio, family-friendly lawn games, and a full menu of unique drinks.

Smell the flowers while you sip on a fresh Pinot Noir in their on-site garden. You can also sit on the patio and enjoy the view.

You will find Lake Fire Winery at 8054 Wisconsin Highway 57 in Baileys Harbor.

For more information, head to lakefirewinery.com.