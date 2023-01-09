(WFRV) – Drumroll please… We at Local 5 Live and WFRV-TV have some exiting news about our popular mini-series Our Town.

Every Friday, we bring the show to a different local community where we hang with with our viewers. There is live music, treats, prizes, and the chance to learn about the businesses that make each city great. From the industries that make an impact, to fantastic restaurants, places to shop and parks to explore, it’s fun to be a tourist in our local towns.

Thus year, Our Town is celebrating its tenth season; so we figured, why not explore more communities and feature some great spots all year long.

Local 5 Live will be featuring one community each month for the spring, then go to a full 10-week slate in the summer, then return to one a month for the fall.

Here is the full schedule. Stay tuned for the actual locations where will be broadcasting live.

Friday, February 3rd- Oshkosh

Friday, March 3rd- Oconto County

Friday, April 7th- Ripon

Friday, May 5th- Elkhart Lake

Friday, June 9th- Sister Bay

Friday, June 16th- Fremont

Friday, June 23- Two Rivers

Friday, June 30- Manitowc

Friday, July 7th- Greenville

Friday, July 14th- Waupaca

Friday, July 21st- Seymour

Friday, July 28th- Algoma

Friday, August 4th- Sturgeon Bay

Friday, August 11th- Green Lake

Friday, September 1st- Baileys Harbor

Friday, October 6th- Marinette County

Friday, November 3rd- *VIEWERS’ CHOICE*

Friday, December 1st- Neenah

You might have noticed we do not have a location for November set in stone. That’s because we want your help to pick. Was your hometown not on the list? Head to our Facebook Page and nominate a location within our viewing area and we will spin our famous wheel to determine where our live show will be in November.

All of us at Local 5 are looking forward to meeting our on our Friday live Our Town shows!