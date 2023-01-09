(WFRV) – Drumroll please… We at Local 5 Live and WFRV-TV have some exiting news about our popular mini-series Our Town.
Every Friday, we bring the show to a different local community where we hang with with our viewers. There is live music, treats, prizes, and the chance to learn about the businesses that make each city great. From the industries that make an impact, to fantastic restaurants, places to shop and parks to explore, it’s fun to be a tourist in our local towns.
Thus year, Our Town is celebrating its tenth season; so we figured, why not explore more communities and feature some great spots all year long.
Local 5 Live will be featuring one community each month for the spring, then go to a full 10-week slate in the summer, then return to one a month for the fall.
Here is the full schedule. Stay tuned for the actual locations where will be broadcasting live.
Friday, February 3rd- Oshkosh
Friday, March 3rd- Oconto County
Friday, April 7th- Ripon
Friday, May 5th- Elkhart Lake
Friday, June 9th- Sister Bay
Friday, June 16th- Fremont
Friday, June 23- Two Rivers
Friday, June 30- Manitowc
Friday, July 7th- Greenville
Friday, July 14th- Waupaca
Friday, July 21st- Seymour
Friday, July 28th- Algoma
Friday, August 4th- Sturgeon Bay
Friday, August 11th- Green Lake
Friday, September 1st- Baileys Harbor
Friday, October 6th- Marinette County
Friday, November 3rd- *VIEWERS’ CHOICE*
Friday, December 1st- Neenah
You might have noticed we do not have a location for November set in stone. That’s because we want your help to pick. Was your hometown not on the list? Head to our Facebook Page and nominate a location within our viewing area and we will spin our famous wheel to determine where our live show will be in November.
All of us at Local 5 are looking forward to meeting our on our Friday live Our Town shows!