(WFRV) – Our Town Door County puts a spotlight on businesses in the area and today we look at one that’s keeping the handmade shoe trade alive and thriving.

Fish Creek Moccasin is also home to another local product, thanks to an owner who loves to work with his hands.

Fish Creek Moccasin is located at 4199 Main Street in Fish Creek. Shop online at fishcreekmoccasin.com and for the latest, follow on Facebook.