(WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what happened to the wood from the Old Eagle Towner in Peninsula State Park?

Now you can own a piece of it, beautifully carved into something new. It’s just one of the pieces you can find inside Frykman Studio Gallery in Sister Bay. Local 5 Live visited recently with a look around.

Frykman Studio Gallery is located at 2566 S. Bay Shore Drive in Sister Bay. Start browsing online at door-county-photography.com.