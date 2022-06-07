(WFRV) – It started with one mason jar of homemade granola, now at Kick Ash Products in Ellison Bay, you’ll find a variety of granola flavors, coffee drinks and gluten-free bakery items.

Local 5 Live visited this business that one served as a church and is now serving the community in a new way – and of course, you can’t beat the name or their motto: Wake Up, Indulge, Kick Ash.

Kick Ash Products is located at 12001 Mink River Road in Ellison Bay. They are open daily from 8 am – 4 pm. Shop online at kickashproducts.com and follow them on Facebook for the latest.