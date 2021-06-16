Our Town Door County: On Deck Clothing Company

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues the summer series, ‘Our Town’ and this week we are putting a spotlight on the Door County community.

If you’ve been on the peninsula, you’ve probably shopped at On Deck Clothing Company.

With three locations, you can find something different at each one and in Sister Bay not only can you find great fashion but you can take a little piece of Door County home with you.

Local 5 Live stopped out for a visit recently to get a look around.

Shop at On Deck Clothing Company:

4168 Main Street
Fish Creek, WI 54212

10635 North Bay Shore Drive
Sister Bay, WI 54234
(In the Village Exchange Building )

265 North 3rd Avenue
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(Corner of 3rd & Jefferson Street)

Outlet Store info:

Lower level, On Deck Clothing Store

265 North 3rd Avenue
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(Corner of 3rd & Jefferson Street)

You can also shop online at ondeckclothing.com.

