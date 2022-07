(WFRV) – The community is full of family-owned and that includes National Exchange Bank & Trust.

Local 5 Live visited as part of Our Town Elkhart Lake where we learn that National Exchange Bank & Trust are large enough to offer the things you’d expect at a big city bank and small enough for that personal service, but they’re proudest of their community connections and involvement.

The Elkhart Lake Branch of National Bank Exchange & Trust is at 274 Osthoff Avenue. Reach them online at nebat.com.