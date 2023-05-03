ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – National Exchange Bank & Trust is family-owned, with a long history in Elkhart Lake. While they offer the latest in banking technology, they’re proud to be focused on the community through financial donations, providing volunteers for community events, financial education in schools, and more. Lear more about National Exchange Bank & Trust and their local branch locations at www.nebat.com.
Our Town Elkhart Lake: National Exchange Bank & Trust
by: Brandon Brockman
Posted:
Updated: