(WFRV) – Whether you’re staying in town or coming for the day, enjoy a round of golf at Quit Qui OC Golf Club.

Local 5 Live visited recently and found out how they specialize in fun and family golf, making the course playable for people of all levels. Be sure to stop in for their famous fish fry or anything else on the menu in the clubhouse.

You’ll find Quit Qui OC Golf Course in the middle of Elkhart Lake at 500 Quit Qui OC Lane. Reserve a tee time online and check out the restaurant menu at quitquiocgolf.com.