(WFRV) – It’s a resort that’s been on Elkhart Lake for 125 years.

Local 5 Live visited an iconic spot, now called the Shore Club, where you can experience pools, a private sand beach, and your choice of dining options but the one must-stop is their world famous tiki bar.

The Shore Club is located at 276 Victorian Village Drive in Elkhart Lake. Make your reservation at shoreclubwisconsin.com.