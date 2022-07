(WFRV) – Not only does Siebkens Resort have quite a storied history, the owners have their own loving past with the beautiful spot.

Local 5 Live visited recently with a closer look from historic rooms to modern condos, a pool, and private beach, it’s a great place to stay and you’ll definitely want to stop in at the “Stop In” Tavern for a look at some great racing memorabilia.

Siebkens is located at 284 South Lake Street. Reach them online at siebkens.com.