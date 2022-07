(WFRV) – It was a hotel with an interesting story but these days the Osthoff resort has everything you need for the perfect getaway.

Local 5 Live visited this beautiful location with equally beautiful accommodations including a sandy beach, restaurants, fitness center, plus kid’s activities, a world-class spa and more.

Their central location allows you to check out the quaint village in which they are located. Start planning your Ostoff Resort Elkhart Lake vacation at osthoff.com.