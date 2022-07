(WFRV) – Local 5 Live’s summer series Our Town celebrates communities in the area all summer.

We’re exploring more of the community with Kathleen Eickhoff, Executive Director of Elkhart Lake Tourism, where that means endless amounts of activities in this resort village that will keep you both busy and relaxed.

From shopping, sipping, elevated dining, and more, you’ll want to keep coming back for more.

Start planning your trip at elkhartlake.com.