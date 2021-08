Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) - It's the home stretch for the Green Bay Blizzard with two more road games left in the regular season. Despite falling to Massachusetts on Saturday night, Green Bay still has a chance to make it to the postseason for the second straight year. Head coach Corey Roberson stops by to break it all down in this week's Blizzard Report.

Green Bay couldn't quite get the offense going early enough against the Pirates this past weekend. A Brook Bolles touchdown pass would be the only scoring for Green Bay in the first half as they went into the locker room down 20-7.