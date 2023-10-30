(WFRV)- Local beverages, artists, and a historical building put the community at the center of Brick House’s business.

The menu is inspired by the seasons, but there are customer favorites. Most notably, the fish fry and fresh-baked desserts on site.

Brick House will be the location of our Fond Du Lac Our Town Show on Friday. Join us in the audience for treats, prizes, and all the fun that comes with an Our Town Show.

Brick House is located at 161 Main Street in Fond Du Lac.

For more information, head to fdlbrickhouse.com.