(WFRV)- If you feel overwhelmed by life’s demands, Kenealy Counseling aims to introduce clarity and self-motivation. They use evidence-based approaches to better manage the emotional stress of everyday life.

They use various psychotherapy methods and collaborative treatment measures to ensure their patients develop life-changing habits to help them cope with life’s various obstacles.

Kenealy Counseling is located at 131 South Main Street in Fond du Lac.

Our Town Fond du Lac is tomorrow. Join the audience at Brick House for Our Town Fond du Lac. There will be treats, prizes, and all the fun that comes with an Our Town Show. Brick House is located at 161 Main Street in Fond du Lac.

For more information, head to kenealycounseling.com.