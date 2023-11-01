(WFRV)- Spread Holiday cheer with the Kristmas Kringle Shoppe.

Discover figurines, collectibles, and gifts for every occasion and season throughout the year. Hand Crafted Glass Blown Christmas Ornaments by Old World Christmas are a treasured keepsake for anyone’s tree. Make your gift extra special by having it personalized.

The Kristmas Kringle Shoppe is located at 1330 South Main Street in Fond du Lac.

Join the audience on Friday at Brick House for Our Town Fond du Lac. There will be treats, prizes, and all the fun that comes with an Our Town Show. Brick House is located at 161 Main Street in Fond du Lac.

For more information, head to kristmaskringle.com or on Facebook.