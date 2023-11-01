(WFRV)- Nearly 100 years ago, Mr. A.D. Filiatrault and his farmhands, Bill Mullen and Elmer Burleton, built the South Hills Golf & Country Club. The three men laid out the course exactly as you see it today. The course first opened for play two years later, in 1927.

Dining at South Hills Golf & Country Club has many perks, including beautiful scenery, an impressive menu, and attentive service to keep your glass full. Their modern dining experience includes seating with views overlooking the pool and a panoramic perspective of their scenic golf course.

South Hills Golf & Country Club is located at 1175 Fond du Lac Avenue in Fond du Lac.

Join the audience on Friday at Brick House for Our Town Fond du Lac. There will be treats, prizes, and all the fun that comes with an Our Town Show. Brick House is located at 161 Main Street in Fond du Lac.

For more information, head to southhillsfdl.com.