Ziegler Winery is a beautiful destination for sipping locally.

The vineyard has grown to over 7000 vines on approximately 12 acres. All of their vines were hand-planted with the help of family and friends. They harvest by hand, and every wine is crafted and bottled on our property.

Ziegler Winery is located at W3953 Winnebago Heights Road in Malone.

For more information, head to zieglerwinery.com.