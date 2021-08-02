Our Town Fox Cities: Amcor

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues our summer series Our Town, this week we focus on the beautiful communities in the Fox Cities.

While you may not see the ‘Amcor’ name in your pantry or refrigerator, they have certainly helped to make packaging for many household products.

Local 5 Live visited them recently to see how their products are not one size fits all and neither are their employment opportunities at this unique company.

Amcor has several sites in Northeast Wisconsin including Oshkosh, Neenah, New London, and Little Chute. To learn about open positions, visit Amcor.com/careers.

