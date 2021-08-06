Our Town Fox Cities: Employment opportunities at Amcor

Our Town

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Events around beautiful communities like the Fox Cities make it a great place to live and work and finding a place you can be proud to work at is a big part of calling this community home.  

At Amcor, they help make the packaging for many household items. Their products are not one size fits all and neither are their employment opportunities.

Local 5 Live spoke with Jenna and John about what working at Amcor looks like.

Amcor has several sites in Northeast Wisconsin including Oshkosh, Neenah, New London, and Little Chute. To learn about open positions, visit Amcor.com/careers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Ashwaubenon looks to bounce back in fall

Pulaski Red Raiders Football

Training Camp Report: Love speaks, Packers hold longest practice before Family Night

De Pere football preview

Unfinished business fueling Fond du Lac ahead of season

Kimberly football preseason practice