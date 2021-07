(WFRV) – Local 5 Live’s summer series Our Town continues in Manitowoc, a beautiful destination on Lake Michigan.

If you’re looking to get out on the water, boating is growing in popularity and whether you have a yacht or are looking to rent a kayak, the Manitowoc Marina can get you on the water to enjoy the day.

Manitowoc Marina is located at 425 Maritime Drive in Manitowoc. Reach out to them at 920-682-5117, online at Manitowoc-marina.com and check out the fun on Facebook.