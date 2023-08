(WFRV)- The 300 Club in Green Lake is full of great lanes, activities, food, and events.

Enjoy bowling on great lanes with comfortable seating. When your arm gets tired, enjoy the wonderful arcade.

300 Fest is right around the corner. This fun event will have the Sugar Hill Gang and Vanilla Ice. You can buy tickets for one day or both. This event will be happening on August 25th and 26th.

For more information head to 300clubgl.com.