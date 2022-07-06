(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues to celebrate communities around the area in our summer series Our Town, this week we feature the communities of Greenville and Hortonville and that includes a spot that helps make your summer flavorful at a fraction of the cost.

We take a closer look at how the Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe preserves the freshness of their goods year-round and how you can shop countless summer snack ideas plus take-and-bake items from savory to sweet.

The Bulk-Priced Food Shoppe is located at W6482 Greenville Drive in Greenville. Visit them online at bulkpricedfoodshoppe.com.