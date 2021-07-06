Our Town Greenville/Hortonville: Fox Cities Embroidery

(WFRV) – Greenville and Hortonville are Local 5 Live’s featured communities this week for the summer series Our Town.

Promotional products are nearly a $17 Billion industry, so how do you make your business or event stand out? The pros at Fox Cities Embroidery will make your logo sing on thousands of products.

Local 5 Live stopped by for a visit to give our viewers a closer look.

The office for Fox Cities Embroidery is located at 251 E. Main Street in Hortonville. Reach them by phone at 920-779-9560, browse products online at foxcitiesembroidery.espwebsite.com.