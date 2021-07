(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues to feature communities in the area in the summer series Our Town. This week we take a closer look at the Greenville/Hortonville area.

Wolf River Community Bank is celebrating 25 years, and they’re making modern banking easy while maintaining the customer service that has built their business.

Wolf River Bank has a few locations, Greenville, Hortonville, Shiocton, and New London.

For location details and services, head to wolfriverbank.com.