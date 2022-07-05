(WFRV) – Local 5 Live celebrates communities in the area during the summer series Our Town. This week we put the spotlight on the Greenville / Hortonville area.

That includes all types of businesses including one that keeps the water in your home looking and smelling how it should.

Local 5 Live visited Jeff’s Water Conditioning with what you can do if you have limescale buildup or notice a rust color in your toilet and sink and how Jeff and the team can help with their cutting-edge plumbing services the people in the community truly appreciate.

You’ll find Jeff’s Water Conditioning at N1918 Municipal Drive in Greenville. Learn more about their services and get in touch at jeffswaterconditioning.com.