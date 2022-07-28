(WFRV) – When you visit Hotel Seymour get ready for an experience.

Local 5 Live visited this beautiful spot recently as part of Our Town Seymour to show viewers how Hotel Seymour offers the true tradition of the supper club experience from the Old Fashioned to the salad bar, the meal and the ice cream drinks. Pro tip: Take your time because you’ll want to look around at the historical setting.

You’ll find Hotel Seymour Supper Club at 210 South Main Street in Seymour. Find more online at hotelseymour.com and on Facebook.