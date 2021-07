(WFRV) – The community of Kewaunee has a long history and a bright future thanks to a burst of development.

Renae from the Kewaunee Area Chamber of Commerce joined Local 5 Live with a look at some of the latest developments in the area, upcoming events and some of the favorite landmarks from the fire museum, the world’s largest clock and many more.

