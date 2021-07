(WFRV) – Their logo says ‘Get Busy Livin’ but really, you’ll want to get busy eating at Waterfront Bar and Grill.

The views are exceptional, and the friendly service will have you coming back for seconds.

Local 5 Live stopped by recently for a look around.

You’ll find Waterfront Bar and Grill at 215 N. Main Street in Kewaunee, see the menu and current specials on their Facebook page.