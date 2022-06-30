(WFRV) – Whether you are building new or building on years of heritage with a restoration project, can help bring your vision to reality.

Local 5 Live visited the team recently with a look at a number of projects they are working on in Manitowoc and while their buildings are gorgeous, they say their true success comes from focusing on people.

Abacus Architects has a few offices:

Sheboygan 1135A Michigan Ave. Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081 T 920 452-4444

Milwaukee 640 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., Suite 310 Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 T 920 452-4444

Manitowoc 980 Maritime Dr., Suite 1 Manitowoc, Wisconsin 54220 T 920 452-4444

Waterford 114 S. Jefferson St. Waterford, Wisconsin 53185 T 920 452-4444

Check out their projects and services at abacusarchitects.net.