(WFRV) – You often hear doctors talk about a team approach to care and the team in Manitowoc just got a lot bigger.

Holy Family Memorial President Steve Little spoke with Local 5 Live with details about the joining of Holy Family Memorial with Froedtert and The Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network and how that integration brings forth cutting edge health care, virtual options, while not losing personalized care the community has come to know.

Froedtert Holy Family Memorial is located at 2300 Western Avenue in Manitowoc. Their main number is 920-320-2011. The best pace to get started is online at hfmhealth.org/Froedtert.