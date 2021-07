(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues the summer series, Our Town and this week we continue to feature Manitowoc.

In the heart of the community, you’ll find Lakeshore Technical College, where they offer a large variety of courses, small class sizes, and a 96% job placement.

This fall, Lakeshore Technical College is opening their doors to high school students with a new program. Local 5 Live stopped by to get all the details.

For more, head to gotoltc.edu.