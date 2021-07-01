Our Town Manitowoc: Orion Energy Systems is making a difference

(WFRV) – This week Local 5 Live features the town of Manitowoc in our summer series, Our Town.

There’s a Lakeshore company that helps their clients reduce their carbon footprint with their LED lighting solutions.

Local 5 Live visited Orion Energy Systems to find out more on how they service about 40% of the Fortune 500 Companies.

If being a part of sustainable solutions for the future sounds interesting to you, they are hiring.

Learn more about the company and joining the team at orionlighting.com.