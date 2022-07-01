(WFRV) – They are in great demand all over Northeast Wisconsin and today the popular duo The Speako Chords kept us moving.

They recently did a benefit concert for Ukraine. If you’d like to make a donation, scan the below QR Code or mail a check to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish with the notation “Concert for Ukraine” in the memo, to 2771 Oakwood Drive, Green Bay, WI 54304.

Catch The Speako Chords live at the shows below and stay up on the latest by following them on Facebook.

Upcoming shows:

July 3, Sunday, Caldron Falls Resort, Crivitz, 2 to 6 pm.

July 8, Friday, The OC on the patio, 5 to 8 pm

July 22, Friday, Stubborn Brothers Brewery, Shawano, 6 to 9 pm.

July 23, Saturday, With What the Folk at Paradise North

July 24, Sunday, Hop Yard Ale Works, Appleton, 1 pm to 4 pm

July 31, Sunday, Forever Blue Music Fest, Pulaski, 3:30 to 4:30

August 5, Friday, The OC on the patio, 5 to 8 pm

August 6, Saturday, Caldron Falls Bar, Crivitz

August 12, Friday, Kerrigan Brothers Winery, 5 to 8 pm

August 13, Saturday, The OC on the patio, 5 to 8 pm

August 20, Saturday, Rock the Dock, Green Bay City Deck