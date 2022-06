(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues our summer series Our Town exploring the best of our area communities.

This week we’re exploring Manitowoc and we take a closer look at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum with a preview of Subfest at Fourth on the Shore, and a peek inside the museum at some of the newest additions including the modern ferry-building industry and a wooden boat with Wisconsin ties.

Get a rundown on Subfest and all the fun things to see and do at the museum at wisconsinmaritime.org.